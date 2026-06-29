Codeego Ltd: Codeego Launches AI-Powered Certified Software Valuation, Creating a New Category for Software Asset Assurance

A Trusted Third Party model that uses AI to measure the technical, economic and operational value of software.





LONDON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software is now a critical asset inside companies, banks and public institutions, yet many still treat it as a cost centre rather than a measurable asset with financial value, operational risk and governance implications.

Codeego today launches AI-powered Certified Software Valuation, a new category for organisations that need to understand, verify and evidence the value and risk of software in less than 20 minutes.

Codeego changes that.

The platform combines an AI reasoning layer with deterministic code analysis and frameworks chosen by the user to convert technical evidence into an independent Technical and Economic Valuation, issued by Codeego as a Trusted Third Party with evidence sealed and timestamped through QTSP services. Each report shows the software's maturity, risks, production readiness and economic value, and it also enables the qualified preservation of intellectual property, all within a zero-trust, encrypted environment that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud.

That combination is deliberate: Codeego does not force a choice between deterministic tools, which stop at raw metrics, and AI-only tools, whose output is not always reproducible. The deterministic engines produce measurable, reproducible and auditable evidence, while the AI layer interprets it as an expert auditor would. The deterministic layer is preserved intact, so every conclusion is traceable to verifiable evidence rather than the opinion of a model.

It creates a new category spanning technical due diligence, software audit, cyber risk assessment and asset valuation, unifying fragmented tools and manual consulting into one AI-powered valuation layer.

Its relevance extends across the organisations. IT teams gauge maintainability and production readiness, CFOs treat software as a balance-sheet asset, and audit, risk and compliance teams evidence resilience and regulatory readiness. Banks support ICT risk and operational resilience reviews, public bodies verify publicly funded software, and procurement confirms that delivery matches the contract. Legal teams use it in disputes and IP valuation, while investors, acquirers and founders test or defend a codebase's value.

Each assessment reviews the codebase across security, code quality, dependencies, test coverage and economic value, producing a Software Valuation Report with a Production Readiness Score and a Trusted Third Party Evidence Certificate. Codeego does not simply flag technical issues; it turns software evidence into a certified valuation and assurance report: a common language for software value, risk and accountability.

"AI is changing how software is built, but organisations still need to know what it is worth and what risk it carries. Codeego makes software value visible, measurable and certifiable, with the independence of a Trusted Third Party: software is no longer just an engineering concern but, in many cases, the core value of the organisation."

Saioa Echebarria, President, Codeego

The launch comes as software risk becomes a board-level issue, with regulation (DORA, NIS2, the EU AI Act, the Cyber Resilience Act and frameworks such as SOC 2), cyber resilience and AI-assisted development pushing organisations to ask whether software is secure and properly governed.

Certified Software Valuation is available now from Codeego, with reports starting from £99 executed in less than 20 minutes.

About Codeego

Codeego Ltd, a UK-based company, provides independent AI-powered Technical and Economic Valuation of software codebases as a Trusted Third Party. It helps organisations measure, evidence and govern software value across technology, finance, audit, compliance, procurement, legal, investment and public sector contexts.

Press contact

press@codeego.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b38c798e-e942-441a-9d58-c421bc5fcbf9/en