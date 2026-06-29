Accesa Hosts 5th Edition of Tech in Motion with the Theme Engineering in the Age of Uncertainty

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accesa hosted the 5th edition of Tech in Motion, its annual tech conference, bringing together 800 tech professionals, industry experts, and business leaders for a day of discussions, knowledge sharing, and innovation under the theme Engineering in the Age of Uncertainty.

The event featured 17 speakers, including 12 Accesa experts and 5 partners, who shared perspectives on navigating technological and business change through engineering, innovation, and collaboration. Speakers represented organisations including Atruvia, Fressnapf, Databricks and MediaMarktSaturn, alongside experts from Accesa.

For five editions, Tech in Motion has brought together our colleagues, customers, and partners to look at technology the way we always have: as a way to create value for people and businesses. This year's theme, Engineering in the Age of Uncertainty, reflects a simple belief we hold at Accesa: uncertainty is not a threat to engineering; it is the work itself. Our job is to turn the unknown into real value for the people and businesses we serve every single day, says Gabriel Sobolu, CTO at Accesa.

A highlight of the event was the presentation delivered by Peter Hinssen, internationally recognised author, entrepreneur, and co-founder of nexxworks. In his presentation, The Never Normal: How to Leverage the Uncertainty Principle, Hinssen challenged organisations to rethink their approach to change, demonstrating how uncertainty can become a driver of resilience, adaptability and long-term growth rather than a barrier to progress.

Attendees gained insights from real-world engineering challenges and business transformation journeys, while also exploring a series of interactive demos and Proof of Concept areas.

These included showcases focused on the future of European digital payments, production-ready AI development, career growth opportunities, international expansion initiatives, and the celebration of long-standing strategic partnerships.

Events like these are not only valuable from a professional perspective but also demonstrate the importance of bringing together people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to foster innovation and collaboration. I returned home with many interesting ideas, valuable contacts, and a very positive impression of both the event and the vibrant technology community in Cluj. Andreas Auer, COO at Kuntze

Tech in Motion concluded with a joint discussion between Accesa and MediaMarktSaturn on how AI is reshaping engineering practices, influencing strategic decision-making, and creating new opportunities for innovation across industries.

Now in its 5th year, Tech in Motion continues to provide a platform for meaningful conversations between technology experts, business leaders, and partners, fostering collaboration around the ideas shaping the future.

About Accesa

Accesa is a leading technology company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, with offices in Oradea and 20+ years of experience in turning business challenges into opportunities and growth.

A value-driven organisation, it has established itself as a partner of choice for major brands in Retail, Manufacturing, and Financial Services. It covers the complete digital evolution journey of its customers, from ideation and requirements setup to software development and managed services solutions.

With more than 1,200 IT professionals, Accesa also has a fast-growing footprint, establishing itself as an employer of choice for IT professionals who are passionate about problem-solving through technology. Coming together in strong tech teams with a customer-centric approach, they enable businesses to grow, delivering value for our clients, partners, industry, and community.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed153820-1360-4d52-a4ba-29cbc598ba2b

Media Contact Roxana Anchidin Roxana.anchidin@accesa.eu Content Marketing Specialist Accesa