Global Licensing Group: France Licensing Day Returns 30 June, Featuring Global Brands and Exclusive Carrefour Keynote

Expanded event relocates to Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy to meet record attendance and surging industry demand

PARIS, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- France Licensing Day returns for its fourth edition on 30 June at Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy, Parc Floral de Paris, bringing together the French licensing sector for an unparalleled day of networking, strategic meetings, and industry insights. Presented in partnership with Licensing International, the event will showcase 30+ exhibiting brands, an enhanced content program featuring industry-leading executives, and the prestigious Licensing International France Awards.

France: A Powerhouse in Western European Licensing

France stands as a cornerstone of the Western European brand licensing market, home to globally recognized intellectual properties spanning animation, publishing, sports, fashion, and entertainment. Iconic brands including Le Petit Prince, Xilam, 24h Le Mans, Le Ballon d'Or and Chefclub exemplify the country's diverse creative output and commercial strength in the licensing arena.

"The expansion of France Licensing Day to a larger venue reflects the incredible momentum we are seeing across the French licensing sector. With an exceptional lineup of global brands attending, this year's event underscores France's position as a critical meeting point in the licensing industry," says MatthieuBattini, EMEA Sales Director at Global Licensing Group.

Expanded Content Program Delivers Strategic Insights

This year's event features a robust content lineup curated by Licensing International France and the Global Licensing Group, including four expert-led seminars designed to deliver actionable insights for both newcomers and seasoned professionals.

The opening session, "The Basics of Licensing: Understanding the Essential Mechanics" will be hosted by Laurent Taieb, Co-President of Licensing International France. This foundational session provides a comprehensive introduction to licensing fundamentals, equipping attendees with essential knowledge to navigate the industry.

Keynote Presentation: "Licensing at Carrefour: From Strategy to Execution"

Marianne Lesimple, Group Leisure Toy Director at Carrefour, and Carole Martine, Head of DTR & Projects at Carrefour, will deliver an exclusive look into Carrefour's licensing operations. The presentation will explore team organization, brand and licensee selection criteria, multinational distribution planning, in-store activation strategies, and trade marketing execution for successful brand collaborations.

"When Licensing Connects Publishing, Audio, and Product"

Participants can go behind the scenes to explore the synergies between rights holders, publishers, and emerging applications. Industry experts will share firsthand experiences, daily operational insights, and license selection criteria, with special focus on how publishing brands successfully extend into new product categories. The session will feature Marie Le Guen, Head of Licensing at Tonies; David Jolly, Marketing and Communication Manager at Le Petit Prince Licensing; and Yolaine de La Rochefoucauld, Coordination and Development Manager at Editis Youth Centre.

"Licensing Trends: Deciphering the Market and Identifying Future Opportunities"

A comprehensive analysis of current licensing trends across all demographics and categories, providing strategic insights to identify growth opportunities for 2026-2027. Aurélie Passot, Licensing & Brand Diversification Consultant, and Philippe Guinaudeau, CEO of Brand Trends, will lead this forward-looking discussion.

Licensing International France Awards

The day will conclude with the Licensing International France Awards, celebrating the country's most innovative brand extensions, retailers, and licensees.





Confirmed Exhibitors Include Industry Leaders

Paramount, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Authentic Brands Group, Universal, Asterix, Sanrio, Le Petit Prince, Nintendo, Mattel, Bandai Namco, StudioCanal, Hari, and many more. For the complete exhibitor list, visit www.francelicensingday.com.

Registration Information

Registration remains open for France Licensing Day. Secure your place at France's largest industry gathering by visiting www.francelicensingday.com.

About France Licensing Day & Awards

France Licensing Day & Awards is the premier event for the French licensing industry, bringing together licensors, licensees, retailers, and service providers for a day of networking, deal-making, and celebration. Organized by Global Licensing Group in partnership with Licensing International France, the event showcases the best of French licensing talent and innovation.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.?

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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