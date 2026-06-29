Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: DenizBank A.S. Floating Rate Notes due 02/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3427515XXX -- EUR200,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 30/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3395402XXX -- each) derivatives Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Securitised Basket of Equity Indices due 30/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to derivatives XS3341025XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3424460XXX -- JPY100,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433768 EQS News ID: 2355160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)