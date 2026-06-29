DJ Removal- The Master and Fellows of the College of the Great Hall of the University, commonly called University College in the University of Oxford

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- The Master and Fellows of the College of the Great Hall of the University, commonly called University College in the University of Oxford 29-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/06/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL The Master and Fellows of the College of the Great Hall of the University, commonly called University College in the University of Oxford The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 29/06/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 3.068% Bonds due 28/04/2065; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof (up to securities XS1216466XXX -- GBP199,000) )

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433742 EQS News ID: 2354998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)