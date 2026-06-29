DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188637 CODE: GOUD ISIN: LU2099288XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD Sequence No.: 433788 EQS News ID: 2355364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)