DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.2326 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 637745 CODE: ESDG ISIN: LU2059756XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG Sequence No.: 433796 EQS News ID: 2355380 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)