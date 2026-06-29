DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5L) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 468.6132 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33734436 CODE: SP5L ISIN: LU1135865XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L Sequence No.: 433810 EQS News ID: 2355408 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)