DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEU2) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 121.9621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33308025 CODE: CEU2 ISIN: LU1437015XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 Sequence No.: 433807 EQS News ID: 2355402 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)