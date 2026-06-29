DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.3207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21361672 CODE: NRJU ISIN: FR0010524XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU Sequence No.: 433779 EQS News ID: 2355346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)