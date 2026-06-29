Iceotope takes top cooling honor for the 2026 Nimbus Innovation Awards HPC Edition, announced during ISC 2026.

for the 2026 Nimbus Innovation Awards HPC Edition, announced during ISC 2026. The win spotlights precision liquid cooling as a critical enabler for high-density AI, HPC and edge deployments.

As AI racks get hotter and denser, cooling becomes a make-or-break infrastructure issue.

Iceotope, the global pioneer in precision liquid cooling for AI infrastructure, has been named the winner of the Best HPC Cooling Innovation category for the 2026 Nimbus Innovation Awards HPC Edition.

The award recognizes innovations that advance the industry's ability to address the growing thermal management demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure. Winners are selected by the editors of the Nimbus Alliance member publications, which cover developments across the HPC, AI and data center industries.

The recognition comes as AI and HPC workloads are accelerating the industry's shift toward liquid-cooled infrastructure. As next-generation GPU and accelerator platforms drive higher rack power densities, organizations are facing growing challenges in thermal management, energy consumption, water use, and scaling compute within existing facilities.

"This award highlights the growing importance of cooling as a foundational element of AI infrastructure," said Iceotope Chief Innovation Officer Neil Edmunds. "As compute density continues to increase, organizations are facing thermal and infrastructure challenges that require a new approach to efficiency and scalability. We believe this recognition reflects both the momentum behind advanced cooling technologies and the significant opportunity ahead."

Why Precision Liquid Cooling Matters

With 219 patents granted and pending, Iceotope's precision liquid cooling technology is designed to address the limitations of traditional cooling architectures by removing heat directly at the source, including GPUs, CPUs, storage, memory, and power supplies. This helps systems run at peak performance while significantly reducing energy use and failure points. In addition to thermal management, Iceotope's liquid-cooled solutions also eliminate contaminants and vibration that can cause component failure, making it ideal for high-density, low-latency AI and HPC in almost any environment.

Industry analysts continue to project rapid growth in liquid-cooled infrastructure as AI workloads drive power densities beyond traditional cooling limits. As organizations scale AI across hyperscale, enterprise and edge environments, they are making cooling a strategic infrastructure priority to improve energy efficiency, reduce water consumption, increase deployment flexibility and support next-generation compute at scale. As AI racks become hotter and denser, cooling is increasingly emerging as a critical enabler of performance, sustainability and long-term infrastructure growth.

The Nimbus Innovation Awards celebrate technologies, products and organizations advancing the state of the art in high-performance computing. The Best HPC Cooling Innovation category recognizes solutions that deliver meaningful improvements in thermal management, operational efficiency, and infrastructure performance.

For more information, visit iceotope.com.

About Iceotope:

Iceotope Technologies is a global pioneer in liquid cooling that began in 2005 as a research-driven "green computing" venture and has since evolved into a specialist in precision liquid cooling for data center hardware and edge infrastructure.

Today, with over 200 patents granted and pending, our unique precision liquid cooling approach replaces traditional air cooling with highly efficient liquid-based thermal management for all infrastructure components. Our solutions can be deployed in nearly any environment with near silent operation and minimal water use. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com.

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Contacts:

Leigh Rosenwald

Voxus PR

Iceotope@voxuspr.com