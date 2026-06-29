DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.2851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60134 CODE: XCOG ISIN: LU1981860XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG Sequence No.: 433877 EQS News ID: 2355542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)