DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9164.7315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3835614 CODE: JPX4 ISIN: LU2233156XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 Sequence No.: 433922 EQS News ID: 2355632 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 29, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)