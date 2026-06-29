DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GXUS) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18886045 CODE: GXUS ISIN: LU3254330XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUS Sequence No.: 433894 EQS News ID: 2355576 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)