DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist (EASD) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.4238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 440521 CODE: EASD ISIN: LU2090063XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2090063XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EASD Sequence No.: 433864 EQS News ID: 2355516 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)