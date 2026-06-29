HP Inc. Launches Frontier Strategic Partnership with OpenAI to Fuel Customer-Facing Experiences and Transform Internal Operations

News Highlights:

HP Inc. will deploy powerful AI-driven solutions with OpenAI Frontier to help drive HP transformation and growth initiatives

The Frontier platform will be used across HP's business, to enhance customer-facing experiences and internal operations

The Frontier strategic partnership supports HP's efforts to deliver an advanced telemetry platform with WXP, a recognized Gartner magic quadrant leader, enabling a connected device layer for the AI era





PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the launch of a strategic partnership with OpenAI, integrating its Frontier platform into HP's global efforts to shape the Future of Work through enhanced customer-facing experiences and accelerated transformation across its operations.

"With OpenAI there is an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how AI can deliver better outcomes. With the use of Frontier platform, HP is planning to build a more consistent experience across store, partner, chat, and voice experiences, giving customers and partners faster ways to get answers, complete routine workflows, and move toward resolution. It reflects the ambition of our AI strategy to deliver real-world outcomes at scale," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief strategy and transformation officer, HP Inc.

HP has become one of the first global enterprises to adopt the Frontier platform to fuel its transformation.?While specific use cases will be refined and added as the strategic partnership rolls out, HP's aim is to deploy AI-driven solutions across areas that include:

Customer- and partner-facing solutions and experiences

Customer telemetry insights, enabled through HP's market leading WXP solution, and reporting

Employee productivity

Software development





"HP is showing what enterprise transformation looks like when AI becomes an operating layer - connected to the systems and workflows where work already happens," said Denise Dresser, chief revenue officer at OpenAI. "HP has been an exceptional early partner, turning early value from OpenAI APIs and tools like ChatGPT and Codex into repeatable systems. We're thrilled to go deeper with them as they move beyond Frontier pilots to deliver measurable business impact at scale."

The launch of the Frontier strategic partnership follows an exploratory period started in February 2026, in which HP worked with OpenAI to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of Frontier and its capabilities. HP assessed technical capabilities, use cases, and strategic alignment with company priorities through pilots of agentic capabilities, platform components, security, and enterprise integration.

Based on this evaluation, HP has determined OpenAI offers best-in-class models with a compelling vision for agent-based capabilities. With the Frontier strategic partnership underway, the two companies now plan to co-develop future use cases and ensure they meet HP's rigorous enterprise standards, particularly around data integration, governance, and security. For HP, AI is becoming a new layer for how work gets done across the company. With OpenAI Frontier, that layer is being built with the context, governance, and execution capacity needed to move from early wins to enterprise-wide transformation.

Shaping the Future of Work for the AI Era

AI will change how people work. As AI tools get more powerful, HP believes that humans and AI agents will work together to unlock a new era of innovation and productivity. To prepare for this future, HP is innovating a suite of agentic AI Devices that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, increasing employee efficiency. For AI Workloads that require always-on inference, HP is building devices with dedicated hardware optimized to run agentic AI workloads 24x7, creating the technology layer customers need to achieve their AI vision.

HP's customers are building their workspaces to include PCs, workstations, printers, and collaboration solutions that work together to deliver powerful AI experiences, all secured and managed by the Workforce Experience Platform (WXP). WXP, a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, offers a 'single pane of glass' that can manage entire fleets of devices and provide the peace of mind CIOs and IT managers need as they define this AI future for their organizations.

HP is the surface where work gets done. As we move into an AI-driven era of technological advancement, HP brings AI to the edge, where work happens - not just where data is processed. That is the future of work.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services, and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit:?HP.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release?contains?forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks,?uncertainties,?and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever?materialize?or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.??All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the partnership between HP and OpenAI, the expected benefits of the partnership, the impact of the partnership on HP's business, future opportunities, and any other statements regarding HP's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, or future events or performance.??Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms.??Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (may?of which are beyond HP's control) including the factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this?document?and HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.?

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

