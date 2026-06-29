CaoCao Inc.: Turing Award Laureate Joseph Sifakis Appointed Chief Scientific Advisor as CaoCao Accelerates AI Transformation

HANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 29, Joseph Sifakis, a world-renowned AI scientist and Turing Award laureate, was formally invited to serve as Chief Scientific Advisor of the CaoCao AI Innovation Center. He will provide core academic support, a global perspective and strategic roadmap guidance for CaoCao's transformation into an AI-native company.

Professor Sifakis is one of the leading pioneers in trustworthy artificial intelligence and complex systems. He has long focused on the safety, reliability and verifiability of complex intelligent systems, with his research widely applied in safety-critical fields such as aerospace and industrial control. In recent years, Professor Sifakis has concentrated on trustworthy AI and autonomous systems. His research aligns closely with the development needs of Robotaxi and other autonomous driving technologies and will provide world-class theoretical guidance and methodological support for CaoCao in building safe, reliable and verifiable autonomous driving services and a physical AI mobility technology platform.

This appointment marks Professor Sifakis's first in-depth involvement in shaping the AI strategy of a Chinese technology company.

Shawn Gong, CEO of CaoCao, said that Professor Sifakis's appointment reflects strong recognition from the international scientific community of CaoCao's AI development direction and technology roadmap. Supported by world-class academic resources and the advantages of collaboration across industry, academia and research, the company will continue to strengthen its core capabilities in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, reinforce the foundations of intelligent mobility development, and accelerate the deep integration of AI with future mobility scenarios.

Recently, CaoCao officially launched its full-scale AI transformation and unveiled its new RoboX strategy, with the goal of building a globally leading physical AI mobility technology platform and an intelligent mobility network spanning diverse applications, including Robotaxi and Robovan. Leveraging its full-capability, closed-loop RoboX ecosystem integrating intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and intelligent operations, CaoCao is accelerating the development of capabilities for large-scale autonomous driving operations.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

