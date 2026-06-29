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WKN: A1T985 | ISIN: GB00B94QM994 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2026 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Nicole Barnes
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces 2026 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 29 June 2026 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting held Friday, 26 June 2026. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 June 2026 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle's website at www.eurocastleinv.com under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company will today issue 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements29 June 2026, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann WhittetOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements29 June 2026, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir SherwillOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements29 June 2026, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration

Following this issuance, the total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 1,007,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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