DJ Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc (CATP) Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Catholic Principles UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.8853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2476477 CODE: CATP ISIN: LU2216829XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATP Sequence No.: 433941 EQS News ID: 2355674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)