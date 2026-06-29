Zelluna ASA activates The Royal Marsden as second clinical site for ZIMA-101, expanding clinical execution capabilities

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust activated as the second clinical site in the ZIMA-101 Phase 1 trial

Patient identification, pre-screening and screening activities ongoing at first activated site

Company remains on track for initial clinical data to emerge from mid-2026





Oslo, 29 June 2026 - Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announced that The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust has been activated as the second clinical site in the ZIMA-101 Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna's lead TCR-NK product candidate.

The Royal Marsden is one of Europe's leading cancer centres with a strong track record in execution of early-stage clinical trials in oncology, and Dr. Andrew Furness serves as the principal investigator at the site. The activation of this second clinical site further expands the Company's clinical execution capabilities and patient recruitment capacity as ZIMA-101 progresses through its early stages. The site, will soon be in a position to actively identify and screen patients with suitable tumour types, characteristics (including expression of the MAGE-A4 antigen and HLA-A*02 positivity) and disease stage for potential enrolment.

The activation of The Royal Marsden follows the activation of the first clinical site, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, where Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite serves as Chief Investigator for the study. With both sites now activated, the ZIMA-101 programme has full clinical execution capability across two of the UK's leading cancer centres.

ZIMA-101 is a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna's lead TCR-NK product candidate and the world's first MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. The study marks the first clinical evaluation of Zelluna's proprietary TCR-NK platform.

"This is another important milestone for Zelluna as we continue to advance the execution of the ZIMA-101 study," said Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer of Zelluna. "The activation of The Royal Marsden expands our ability to identify and enrol eligible patients and reflects the continued progress being made across the programme. We remain focused on advancing the study with discipline and urgency and are grateful to the investigators, clinical teams and patients who are making this important work possible."

Zelluna remains on track for initial clinical data from the ZIMA-101 study to emerge from mid-2026.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a Company pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.