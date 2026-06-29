Sisram Medical Ltd: Sisram Medical's China Manufacturing Facility Commences Operations as First Locally Produced Alma Rejuve Rolls Off the Line

Localization strategy advances with strengthened end-to-end capabilities across R&D, manufacturing and commercialization

HONG KONG, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that its China manufacturing facility in Miyun, Beijing has commenced operations, with the first locally produced EBD, Alma Rejuve, rolling off the production line. The facility underpins the Company's revamped global smart manufacturing network, bringing its proven Israeli production standards to China to drive iterative local production upgrades, marking a pivotal milestone as Sisram's China localization strategy moves into full commercial operation.

The Beijing facility was jointly established by Sisram Medical (Tianjin) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Sinmait Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. The facility adopts the Israeli manufacturing arm's field-validated production workflows, stringent QC protocols and decades of R&D and manufacturing expertise. Its state-of-the-art lines build on this foundation to deliver iterative upgrades to the Company's full manufacturing capabilities. Leveraging Fosun Pharma's robust manufacturing ecosystem and premium domestic supply chain, the facility is expected to expand Sisram's localized production portfolio while improving supply efficiency, delivery responsiveness, product quality consistency and after-sales service capabilities. Alma Rejuve, recognized in China for its anti-aging and skin rejuvenation applications, has become a trusted choice among clinics and consumers. Its local production will further enhance product availability and strengthen Sisram's market reach.

The commencement of operations at the Beijing facility, together with the successful rollout of the first Alma Rejuve, represents a significant milestone in the continued advancement of Sisram's localization strategy in China. Through localized intelligent manufacturing, the Company is enhancing operational efficiency and market responsiveness, while strengthening integration across R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales support. This more integrated operating model will help establish a full industry chain that anchors the Company's long-term growth in China.

Over the longer term, the facility will not only cater to domestic demand but also underpin the Company's APAC expansion, addressing regional needs for scalable production, efficient logistics, and the commercialisation of cutting-edge R&D outcomes. This will further translate the core customer-centric strategy into a tangible market edge and user value. As the wellness industry accelerates its upgrade from single aesthetic treatments to holistic full-lifecycle care, the localized synergy between EBDs and injectables will maximize portfolio benefits, delivering accessible, premium, and diverse wellness solutions to consumers across China.

"The commencement of operations at our Beijing manufacturing facility and the rollout of the first locally produced Alma Rejuve, mark a new chapter in Sisram's China localization strategy," said Mr. Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram. "This facility strengthens our local operating capabilities and supports the development of a more resilient and competitive industrial ecosystem in China. By improving market responsiveness, accelerating product delivery and supporting continued innovation across our EBD portfolio, we are also bringing greater stability and efficiency to our global supply chain."

He continued, "APAC remains one of Sisram's core revenue growth engines, supported by sustained demand for Energy-Based Devices and increasing adoption of integrated aesthetic solutions. Our forward-looking capacity expansion in China enhances our ability to capture the regional growth opportunities and support long-term business development. We believe the scaled operation of our China manufacturing facility will further unlock growth potential and serve as an important growth driver across APAC and global markets, while creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd