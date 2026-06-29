AUTOCRYPT Demonstrates Digital Key Self-Testing Kit for Pre-Production Validation at CCC Members Meeting 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, demonstrated its CCC-compliant Digital Key Self-Testing Toolkit for its Automotive Digital Key solution at the CCC Members Meeting, held in Budapest, Hungary, from June 23-25. The demonstration featured live test cases covering the Digital Key lifecycle, including virtual mode configuration, owner pairing, first friend approach, transactions, and deletion, illustrating how OEMs and Tier suppliers can perform pre-production validation before physical vehicle deployment.

As Digital Key implementations continue to expand across software-defined vehicles, validating interoperability between servers, devices, and vehicle interfaces has become increasingly important. AUTOCRYPT's Digital Key Self-Testing Kit enables developers to verify implementation readiness before full system integration, helping reduce validation effort, accelerate development, and minimize integration risks that might otherwise emerge only after vehicle, device, and backend systems are connected, resulting in additional development time and costs.

"This demonstration reflects AUTOCRYPT's commitment to translating evolving CCC Digital Key specifications into practical implementation and validation technologies," said Duksoo Kim, Cofounder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "We remain committed to supporting OEMs and Tier suppliers through continued participation in industry standardization activities and collaboration with partners worldwide to accelerate secure Digital Key deployment."

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io/solutions/automotive-digital-key/

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity throughout the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. AUTOCRYPT is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

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