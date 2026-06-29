Oman's state-owned power and water procurement agency, PWP, has opened a tender covering two solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1.5 GW. Tender details list the projects as the Adam Solar independent power project (IPP), a 1 GW solar site to feature a battery energy storage system, and the Sinaw Solar IPP, a 500 MW solar facility. Further details published by PWP state the Adam Solar IPP will be built on over 20 million sqm of land and have a project cost of an estimated $746 million. The Sinaw Solar IPP will be built on over 5 million sqm of land at a project cost of around $288 million. ...

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