Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, today announced that investment vehicles managed or advised by Sixth Street have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Monument Re ("Monument" or the "Company"), a premier pan-European insurance consolidator, and support the Company's long-term strategic growth plan. Hannover Re will continue as a key shareholder and remains committed to Monument and Sixth Street's strategy for the business moving forward.

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Monument is a strategic partner to the European insurance market, offering execution-focused capabilities to acquire and manage in-force life insurance portfolios and deliver tailored risk-transfer and reinsurance solutions across multiple jurisdictions. This transaction will provide Monument with fresh capital and resources to accelerate its strategic initiatives and further strengthen its market position. Following closing, Monument will continue to operate as a standalone Company and will continue to service its policyholders.

"We are excited to partner with Monument and Hannover Re as we expand our global insurance footprint," said Rohan Singhal, Partner and Head of Insurance at Sixth Street. "This investment reflects our deep conviction in the European market and our approach of partnering with strategics as a model for success. We look forward to fulfilling Monument's potential as a leading consolidator in its core markets, while maintaining a focus on long-term security for policyholders."

"We welcome Sixth Street's investment in Monument and view it as an important step for the Company's future growth and development. Hannover Re values the strong partnership with Monument and will continue to support the Company as a reinsurance partner and shareholder," said Brona Magee, Executive Board Member for Life Health at Hannover Re.

"Monument is excited about the support our shareholders are showing at this pivotal moment for our Company. The combined market presence and deep expertise of Sixth Street and Hannover Re put us in a fantastic position as we continue on our growth path," said Carlo Elsinghorst, Group Chief Executive Officer of Monument Re.

Sixth Street Insurance is a premier strategic partner to leading insurers, advising on more than $125 billion of insurance company assets and making direct investments through a highly flexible global platform. Leveraging an extensive presence across North America and Europe, Sixth Street Insurance combines long-term capital with specialist asset liability management expertise to deliver bespoke balance sheet solutions for life and P&C insurers.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc acted as financial advisor, Oliver Wyman LLC acted as actuarial advisor, KPMG LLP acted as financial and tax advisor, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton LLP and Debevoise Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisors to Sixth Street. Fenchurch Advisory Partners acted as financial advisor to Monument Re, while Hogan Lovells International LLP, Conyers Dill Pearman Bermuda, and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP acted as legal advisors.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $130 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 750 team members including approximately 300 investment professionals around the world.1 For more information, and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Re is one of the world's leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property casualty and life health reinsurance and is present worldwide with around 4,000 employees. German property casualty business of the Hannover Re Group is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognised as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, strong client relationships and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

About Monument Re

Monument Re is a life insurance and reinsurance company focused on the acquisition and management of in-force life insurance portfolios across Europe. The company is committed to reliable policy servicing and tailored capital solutions for insurers and institutional clients. For more information, visit www.monumentregroup.com.

1Total Sixth Street employees as of 3/31/2026

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Contacts:

For Monument Re: info@monumentregroup.com

For Sixth Street: media@sixthstreet.com