Doubtless combines industry-leading pet insurance with innovative care solutions, protecting more than 6 million pets across 10 global markets

Doubtless launches today with the goal of helping more pet parents across the world access quality care for the pets they love. The company brings together a leading global portfolio of pet insurance brands with a growing range of connected solutions designed to support pet parents at every stage of their pet's life. With over 4,000 employees, Doubtless insures 6 million pets across 10 markets in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

"Uncertainty about the financial commitments associated with having a pet should never keep families from experiencing the joy of a life with pets," said Dirk Beeckman, CEO of Doubtless. "By harnessing the power of our international footprint, we are building on our leadership in pet insurance to create a global suite of solutions for pet parents, veterinarians and industry partners that makes pet care easier to access, navigate and manage. This will ultimately give pet parents better guidance, greater confidence and more control at every point in their pet's life by helping with prevention as well as treatment."

Integrated Ecosystem of Services for Pet Parents

At its core, Doubtless is a portfolio of trusted pet insurance brands, giving pet parents the flexibility to choose coverage that fits their specific needs and budget. With that foundation, Doubtless also provides a range of complementary solutions, including AI- and data-driven health tools that help anticipate pet needs, microchip registration to support lost pet recovery, wellness plans covering routine preventative care, and digital platforms, such as adoption services and shelter software, alongside expert guidance throughout the pet parenthood journey.

"Our goal is to be life-long partners to pet parents at each phase, from choosing the right coverage to finding trusted advice about pet parenthood, navigating care decisions, and getting support when the unexpected happens," added Beeckman. "Doubtless brings all this expertise together in a single business, providing peace of mind with clearer guidance, greater confidence and control over the choices they make, ultimately helping their pets live healthier, happier lives."

Creating a Connected Global Pet Care Business

The launch of Doubtless marks the next phase in expanding access to pet care, building a compelling customer experience together with our distribution partners and solutions providers, with the aim of improving the quality of support available to pet parents. Doubtless brings together the industry's leading pet insurance platforms in the UK, Europe and North America to align operations, integrate capabilities and grow its offerings.

"Our focus now is on using our insurance expertise and data capabilities to create more connected services that help families better plan for, understand and manage pet care," concluded Beeckman.

For more information, visit www.doubtlesspet.com.

About Doubtless

Doubtless is a global pet insurance and solutions organization with a mission to lead increased access to, and quality of, pet care. Independence Pet Holdings and Pinnacle Pet Group, are now operating as Doubtless which offers a diverse portfolio of trusted pet insurance brands and innovative pet care solutions. Operating across 10 markets globally, Doubtless empowers pet parents and veterinary professionals to make pet care decisions based on medicine, not budget. Today, Doubtless protects more than 6 million insured pets. For more information, visit www.doubtlesspet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629547194/en/

Contacts:

For more information please email the team on doubtless@webershandwick.com and include depending on the region:

North America

Amanda Trcka

atrcka@doubtlesspet.com

U.K. and Europe

Emily Walch

Emily.Walch@doubtlesspet.com