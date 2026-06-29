Netherlands-headquartered inverter and battery manufacturer Atmoce has developed a snow-removal function for its microinverter ecosystem. "The Smart Snow Removal function transforms the microinverter network into a coordinated winter management system," the company's Technical Sales Manager for the DACH region, Daniel Kuskoy, told pv magazine at The smarter E Europe event in Munich last week. "The system uses controlled low-power operation of PV modules to gently warm surfaces and accelerate snow melt, enabling earlier resumption of generation after snowfall." The feature is compatible with Atmoce's ...

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