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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Holding(s) in Company

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006674XXX

Issuer Name

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

1607 Capital Partners, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Richmond

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

State Street Global Advisors

Boston

United States

Bank of New York Mellon

New York

United States

The Northern Trust Company

Chicago

United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.977367

0.000000

4.977367

5687264

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.031584

0.000000

5.031584

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006674XXX

0

5687264

0.000000

4.977367

Sub Total 8.A

5687264

4.977367%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Richmond, VA

© 2026 PR Newswire
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