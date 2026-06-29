For residential energy systems, self-consumption is the name of the game. Getting maximum value from solar requires real time optimization and cross-device coordination between batteries, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and other smart household appliances. Recognizing these persistent industry pain points, EcoFlow's user-centric OASIS 3.0 home energy management system intelligently handles the heavy lifting through its EcoFlow EcoBot, the system's energy AI agent, optimizing for lower energy costs, greater energy independence, and reliable backup power in every situation. At the center is the ...

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