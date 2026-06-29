Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo presented last week the country's Renewable Energy Growth Plan, which aims to increase the share of clean energy in the electricity mix, reduce fossil fuel consumption, and cut dependence on natural gas imports. The plan envisages 32 GW of new power generation capacity over the next six years, 70% of which will come from renewable sources. "For the first time in history, we have projects totaling 32 GW planned over six years-or five years now-and 70% of them are from renewable sources," she said during her morning press conference, adding that natural ...

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