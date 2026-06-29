Vmake Labs Launches AI Video Translator with Dubbing, Lip Sync, Voice Matching, and 4K Enhancement





SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake Labs , an AI Social Video Studio, has announced its AI Video Translator , a specialized workflow that helps creators, marketers, ecommerce teams, and video studios convert existing content into multilingual versions without starting it from scratch.

The system brings translation, dubbing, voice consistency, lip sync, and video enhancement into a single workflow through the editor.

Where Video Localization Breaks in Production

Almost every teams working with video content face the same issue. A video that performs well in one market often needs to be passed through several tools before publishing, including subtitles, audio, voice, timing, and visual quality. In most cases, those tasks are handled separately with specific tools, making localization even slower and harder to scale.

E-commerce brands reuse product videos across markets. Creators distribute content to global audiences. Marketing teams launch campaigns that are multilingual. Every version involves working with different tools that are not integrated, resulting in longer turnaround time and rework.

From Video Translation to Localized Delivery

Vmake AI Video Translator follows the stages typically involved in video localization. Users can begin by translating a video into another language, then remove existing subtitles or replace them with translated captions. The workflow can effectively generate translated audio, apply voice matching or voice cloning where required, and use lip sync to match and align speech with on-screen delivery. Once localization is complete, video quality can also be enhanced up to 4K before export.

The workflow stays modular. Teams can select the feature as per the needs of the project. Some may focus on translated captions, while others combine dubbing, voice matching, and lip sync for full video localization. The structure supports both quick updates and more complete production workflows without changing tools.

Key Capabilities Behind the Workflow

The product is built around three clear shifts in how video localization is handled.

Subtitle Management Built Into Localization

Teams can remove original subtitles, replace outdated captions, or add translated subtitles as part of the localization process without switching to different tools to handle caption updates separately.

Dubbing and Voice Personalization

Translated audio can be generated directly within the workflow, with voice matching and voice cloning options available to help maintain continuity across language versions. Multiple voice choices are also available depending on the content style and project requirements.

Lip Sync for On-Screen Speakers

For interviews, tutorials, product explainers, and creator content, lip sync can be applied to better match translated speech with visible mouth movements, helping localized versions feel more natural to viewers.

Translation and Enhancement in One Production Flow

Video quality can be improved up to 4K while localization is being completed, allowing teams to prepare translated versions and visual upgrades within the same production process.

Controls That Adapt to the Project

Teams can choose the workflow that fits their needs-from subtitle translation for short-form clips to a complete localization process with dubbing, voice matching, lip sync, and video enhancement.

The platform supports a wide range of mutual translations in 14 languages, which include English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, Thai, Indonesian, Italian, and Vietnamese.

Built for Content Teams, Creators, and Brands

Different teams approach localization with different goals, which is why the workflow can be adapted to a wide range of content formats and production needs.

E-commerce Teams

Existing assets can be adapted into multiple language versions without putting much effort into recreating the original production. It includes localized product demos, product explainers, paid social ads, unboxing videos, and talking-head product content for overseas markets.

Creators and Video Studios

Produce multilingual versions of tutorials, interviews, podcasts, YouTube videos, explainers, and short-form social content. It also extends to subtitle translation, dubbing, voice matching, lip sync, and enhancement, which can be managed as part of the same localization process.

Content Teams

Extend the value of existing video libraries by creating regional versions for different markets and platforms. The good news is that teams can replace outdated subtitles or voiceovers, update existing assets, and give new life to previously published content for new audiences by making some changes. This helps them to double their productivity.

Marketing Teams

Creating localized versions of campaign videos while maintaining message consistency across regions. Without wasting time, the same creative assets can be adapted for different languages, platforms, and target different markets.

"Most teams do not struggle with a lack of content. The challenge lies in the workflow," said Shiny, a Vmake product lead. "They already have videos that perform well. The difficult part is turning those assets into localized versions that are ready for different audiences without adding layers of production complexity."

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is an AI Social Video Studio that helps businesses, marketers, and creators create, enhance, and optimize social videos that sell. The platform offers a growing suite of AI-powered tools for video production and content localization, including video enhancement , UGC video generator, AI Video Translator, watermark removal , and other workflow tools designed to help teams produce and adapt content more efficiently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40a5e89-aefb-421b-a210-b52fe4cfde86

Media Contact David Liu Email: david.liu@vmake.ai