KBRA, a global credit rating agency, announces the relocation of its London office to Marble Arch House, marking a significant investment in its long-term growth across the UK and Europe. The expanded office space will support KBRA's continued business growth, enhance collaboration among its growing team, and further strengthen the firm's ability to serve clients and market participants throughout the region.

Located at Marble Arch House, 66 Seymour Street, the new offices will accommodate ratings staff across its corporate, financial, and government (CFG) and structured finance (SF) units, as well as its Business Development team and Data Analytics division. KBRA has signed a 10-year lease with British Land, underscoring its commitment to the UK and European markets and positioning the firm to continue attracting and retaining top talent.

"Our expansion to Marble Arch House provides a world-class workplace for our employees while enhancing how we serve clients and engage with stakeholders," said Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of KBRA Europe. "The tremendous reaction from our employees to this move reflects KBRA's commitment to upholding a positive and supportive work environment for our London-based workforce and global colleagues."

KBRA's London operations will continue to play a central role in the firm's European and global strategy, complementing its well-established European Union (EU) hub in Dublin. The move comes shortly after the opening of KBRA's Tokyo office in June 2025, alongside the Dublin office expansion to One George's Quay Plaza in March 2025.

The new office features state-of-the-art facilities designed to promote collaboration and employee well-being, including multiple meeting and collaboration spaces with capacity for more than 100 full-time employees.

The expansion reflects KBRA's continued growth and commitment to strengthening its global footprint. KBRA's London office is part of a global network that includes New York, Tokyo, Dublin, Chicago, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The firm recently surpassed 700 employees worldwide.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com