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Dow Jones News
29.06.2026 11:33 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jun-2026 / 10:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

29 June 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc 
("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 22 June 2026 to 26 June 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date     Venue 
 
            Volume-weighted average price    Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
             (pence per share)          volume     share (p)       share (p) 

22 June 2026 LSE   147.2383p              34,223     150.0000p       145.8000p 
 
23 June 2026 LSE   141.1775p              31,990     142.8000p       139.6000p 
 
24 June 2026 LSE   143.7628p              36,000     145.8000p       142.0000p 
 
25 June 2026 LSE   146.2849p              35,257     148.0000p       144.6000p 
 
26 June 2026 LSE   143.8917p              36,000     145.8000p       141.0000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,093,917 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,647,659 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,647,659 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date     Number of ordinary shares Transaction price   Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
       purchased         (GBp share)      (UK Time)       number        venue 
 
 
22 June 2026 562            146.60        08:14:41        00400419735TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 531            148.40        08:17:18        00400421948TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 538            148.40        08:18:47        00400423451TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 563            149.00        08:37:23        00400436861TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 282            149.20        09:00:24        00400450521TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 313            149.20        09:00:24        00400450522TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 552            148.60        09:02:38        00400452999TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 547            148.40        09:02:38        00400453000TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 281            148.00        09:02:41        00400453039TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 554            150.00        09:08:22        00400459636TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 526            149.80        09:08:22        00400459640TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 533            149.00        09:28:50        00400482336TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 560            148.80        09:30:22        00400484216TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 514            149.20        09:48:48        00400501988TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1056           148.40        09:57:16        00400508145TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 534            148.20        10:09:43        00400522038TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 525            147.80        10:09:43        00400522039TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 534            146.60        10:10:39        00400522958TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 150            146.20        10:59:56        00400561007TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 407            146.20        10:59:56        00400561008TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 557            146.20        10:59:56        00400561009TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 556            146.20        10:59:56        00400561010TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 557            146.20        10:59:56        00400561011TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 521            146.20        11:07:13        00400561401TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 559            146.60        11:21:46        00400562336TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 560            146.40        11:22:09        00400562355TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 517            146.60        11:32:05        00400562571TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 517            146.60        11:32:05        00400562572TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1066           147.40        12:05:57        00400564001TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 537            147.00        12:08:39        00400564093TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1060           146.80        12:08:40        00400564094TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 530            146.80        12:08:40        00400564095TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 32            146.40        12:15:35        00400564229TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 500            146.40        12:15:35        00400564230TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 533            146.60        12:40:46        00400564737TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 200            146.80        14:13:22        00400567400TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 586            147.00        14:20:16        00400567643TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 644            147.00        14:31:44        00400568211TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 205            146.80        14:31:44        00400568213TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1602           147.40        14:47:14        00400569198TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 555            147.20        14:54:29        00400569661TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1224           147.20        14:54:29        00400569662TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 317            147.20        14:54:29        00400569663TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 528            147.00        14:54:52        00400569689TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 531            147.00        14:55:16        00400569714TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 514            147.00        14:56:12        00400569753TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 515            147.00        14:59:44        00400569935TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 514            146.80        15:02:35        00400570070TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 513            146.80        15:02:35        00400570071TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 523            146.60        15:02:41        00400570077TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1071           147.40        15:07:02        00400570288TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 532            146.80        15:14:22        00400570676TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 543            146.60        15:17:28        00400570895TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 563            146.40        15:30:07        00400571557TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 527            146.20        15:32:26        00400571728TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1124           145.80        15:42:06        00400572124TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 1117           146.60        15:59:03        00400573414TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 101            146.60        16:04:23        00400574094TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 455            146.60        16:04:23        00400574095TRLO1   XLON 
 
22 June 2026 555            146.20        16:06:38        00400574252TRLO1   XLON 
 
23 June 2026 512            142.20        08:00:25        00400679716TRLO1   XLON 
 
23 June 2026 234            142.20        08:29:38        00400697673TRLO1   XLON 
 
23 June 2026 554            141.60        08:30:22        00400698113TRLO1   XLON 
 
23 June 2026 166            141.60        08:42:02        00400705503TRLO1   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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