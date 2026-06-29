DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jun-2026 / 10:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 June 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 22 June 2026 to 26 June 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 22 June 2026 LSE 147.2383p 34,223 150.0000p 145.8000p 23 June 2026 LSE 141.1775p 31,990 142.8000p 139.6000p 24 June 2026 LSE 143.7628p 36,000 145.8000p 142.0000p 25 June 2026 LSE 146.2849p 35,257 148.0000p 144.6000p 26 June 2026 LSE 143.8917p 36,000 145.8000p 141.0000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,093,917 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,647,659 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,647,659 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 22 June 2026 562 146.60 08:14:41 00400419735TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 531 148.40 08:17:18 00400421948TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 538 148.40 08:18:47 00400423451TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 563 149.00 08:37:23 00400436861TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 282 149.20 09:00:24 00400450521TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 313 149.20 09:00:24 00400450522TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 552 148.60 09:02:38 00400452999TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 547 148.40 09:02:38 00400453000TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 281 148.00 09:02:41 00400453039TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 554 150.00 09:08:22 00400459636TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 526 149.80 09:08:22 00400459640TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 533 149.00 09:28:50 00400482336TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 560 148.80 09:30:22 00400484216TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 514 149.20 09:48:48 00400501988TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1056 148.40 09:57:16 00400508145TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 534 148.20 10:09:43 00400522038TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 525 147.80 10:09:43 00400522039TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 534 146.60 10:10:39 00400522958TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 150 146.20 10:59:56 00400561007TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 407 146.20 10:59:56 00400561008TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 557 146.20 10:59:56 00400561009TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 556 146.20 10:59:56 00400561010TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 557 146.20 10:59:56 00400561011TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 521 146.20 11:07:13 00400561401TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 559 146.60 11:21:46 00400562336TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 560 146.40 11:22:09 00400562355TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 517 146.60 11:32:05 00400562571TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 517 146.60 11:32:05 00400562572TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1066 147.40 12:05:57 00400564001TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 537 147.00 12:08:39 00400564093TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1060 146.80 12:08:40 00400564094TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 530 146.80 12:08:40 00400564095TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 32 146.40 12:15:35 00400564229TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 500 146.40 12:15:35 00400564230TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 533 146.60 12:40:46 00400564737TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 200 146.80 14:13:22 00400567400TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 586 147.00 14:20:16 00400567643TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 644 147.00 14:31:44 00400568211TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 205 146.80 14:31:44 00400568213TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1602 147.40 14:47:14 00400569198TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 555 147.20 14:54:29 00400569661TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1224 147.20 14:54:29 00400569662TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 317 147.20 14:54:29 00400569663TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 528 147.00 14:54:52 00400569689TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 531 147.00 14:55:16 00400569714TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 514 147.00 14:56:12 00400569753TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 515 147.00 14:59:44 00400569935TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 514 146.80 15:02:35 00400570070TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 513 146.80 15:02:35 00400570071TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 523 146.60 15:02:41 00400570077TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1071 147.40 15:07:02 00400570288TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 532 146.80 15:14:22 00400570676TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 543 146.60 15:17:28 00400570895TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 563 146.40 15:30:07 00400571557TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 527 146.20 15:32:26 00400571728TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1124 145.80 15:42:06 00400572124TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 1117 146.60 15:59:03 00400573414TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 101 146.60 16:04:23 00400574094TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 455 146.60 16:04:23 00400574095TRLO1 XLON 22 June 2026 555 146.20 16:06:38 00400574252TRLO1 XLON 23 June 2026 512 142.20 08:00:25 00400679716TRLO1 XLON 23 June 2026 234 142.20 08:29:38 00400697673TRLO1 XLON 23 June 2026 554 141.60 08:30:22 00400698113TRLO1 XLON 23 June 2026 166 141.60 08:42:02 00400705503TRLO1 XLON

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June 29, 2026 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)