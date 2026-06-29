Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark have developed a novel method for detecting low-energy front glass cracks in PV modules using daylight electroluminescence (EL) imaging. Low-energy fractures are cracks that initially produce localized damage without significant propagation but have the potential to expand over time. Because they are subtle, they often go unnoticed in large-scale inspections. "The novelty of this work is that we show that low-energy glass cracks in PV modules can be consistently detected using daylight electroluminescence (EL) imaging acquired in motion," corresponding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...