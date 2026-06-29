The Best Facial Plastic Surgeon in Seattle is DR. David Santos

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / As facelift surgery continues to grow in popularity, many patients are becoming more selective about who performs their procedure. Experience, surgical focus, natural-looking outcomes, and patient safety remain some of the most important factors for patients considering facial rejuvenation surgery.

Within this landscape, Dr. David Santos of Seattle Plastic Surgery is widely recognized as one of the best facial plastic surgeons in Seattle, with his extensive experience in facelift surgery and facial rejuvenation procedures.

Why Dr. Santos Stands Out Among Seattle's Facial Plastic Surgeons?

Dr. Santos holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery . He completed his medical education at Tulane University School of Medicine, followed by residency training in general surgery and otolaryngology, along with advanced fellowship training in facial plastic surgery.

His background also includes serving as Medical Director for a national aesthetic surgery organization involving more than 30 facial plastic surgeons across approximately 15 surgical centers. In this role, he oversaw more than 15,000 procedures.

This combination of surgical leadership, specialized facial training, and procedural experience has contributed to his reputation among patients seeking facial plastic surgery in Seattle.

Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Procedures by Dr. Santos

At Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos is particularly recognized for his advanced deep-plane facelift techniques , which address the underlying facial structures rather than simply tightening the skin. This approach produces longer-lasting, more natural rejuvenation compared to traditional facelift methods. He also performs extended facelifts and the Swift Lift, a minimally invasive procedure designed for subtle facial rejuvenation with incisions.

Another distinctive feature highlighted by the clinic is Dr. Santos' approach to male facelift surgery, which employs techniques specifically designed for men. Because men usually have thicker skin and different facial aging patterns, aging often appears first around the jowls and neck. According to Seattle Plastic Surgery, Dr. Santos tailors each male facelift to maintain natural masculine facial features while creating a refreshed appearance.

For comprehensive facial enhancement, Dr. Santos offers blepharoplasty to refresh tired eyes, brow lifts to restore a youthful forehead, chin augmentation to improve jawline balance, rhinoplasty , deep-plane facelift , laser resurfacing , and injectable treatments. He also performs otoplasty for patients seeking ear correction. Mini facelifts address early signs of aging, while combination procedures allow patients to achieve harmonized facial balance in a single surgical plan.

An Educational Background Guided by Top Facial Plastic Surgeons

Dr. Santos developed his surgical philosophy through training alongside several highly respected figures in facial plastic surgery. During his education and advanced training, he worked with and observed six former Presidents of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, including Dr. Stephen Mathes, former Chair of Plastic Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Santos?

Dr. Santos has received numerous positive patient reviews across online platforms. One Google reviewer wrote, "Dr. Santos is great! From our initial appointment to the surgery and now the recovery process. He has walked me through each step with care."

Another patient noted, "Dr. Santos is the most intelligent, experienced doctor I have ever encountered. He is also there for you on a dime in emergencies and has by far the best bedside manner. He is a rare doctor of love and caring in this day and age. I would recommend him to everyone."

Patients travel from throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and beyond to have Dr. Santos perform their facial procedures.

What Defines the Best Facial Plastic Surgeon in Seattle Today?

As facial rejuvenation procedures continue to evolve, patients are becoming more selective about the surgeons they choose for facelift surgery and facial plastic procedures. Specialized facial training, surgical experience, patient outcomes, and natural-looking results remain some of the most important factors patients consider when evaluating facial plastic surgeons in Seattle.

Within this landscape, Dr. David Santos of Seattle Plastic Surgery continues to be recognized for his advanced facelift techniques, facial rejuvenation expertise, and patient-focused approach to facial plastic surgery. Through Seattle Plastic Surgery, he provides personalized facial aesthetic care for patients across Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland, with a focus on balanced, natural-looking facial rejuvenation results.

Media Contact:

Seattle Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Santos

Website: www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

Phone: 206-899-4213

SOURCE: Seattle Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facial-plastic-surgeon-in-seattle-1183309