The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has launched a new call for projects that are looking to obtain cross-border renewable energy (CB RES) status. First launched in 2021, the CB RES accreditation supports renewable energy projects that involve cross-border cooperation, either between EU member states or between member states and non-EU countries. Obtaining CB RES status allows projects to access EU funding for studies and works available under a designated channel of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy Program. A statement published by CINEA adds ...

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