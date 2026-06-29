A new partnership between two of Scotland's fastest-growing fintechs is set to simplify the regulated onboarding of clients and customers for financial services firms as the sector faces increasing pressure to implement digital infrastructure to meet compliance requirements.

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Left to right are Elaine Burgess (Amiqus), Josif Grace (Legado), Callum Murray (Amiqus) and Erin Whyte (Amiqus)

Legado and Amiqus have formed a technology partnership that brings together Amiqus's reusable digital identity and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) capabilities with Legado's regulated communications and electronic signature platform. The result is seamless, connected, compliance-driven client workflows from verifying identity biometrics to collecting, signing and evidencing documents in one auditable journey.

The partnership is designed to support a range of regulated workflows: investor, customer, and adviser onboarding; account opening; trust and beneficiary documentation; pension and investment instructions; consent forms; and any regulated document where firms need a clear, auditable record. As part of the collaboration, Legado's LegadoSign product will be fully integrated into the Amiqus platform.

Both companies were founded in Edinburgh and share a client base that includes Virgin Money, FNZ, Quilter, Scottish Building Society, Moneyhub, and Co-op Legal Services, with a growing presence in international markets.

Callum Murray, Founder and CEO of Amiqus, said: "Josif and his team had the foresight to recognise the regulatory shift in how financial institutions meet consumer duty obligations with client communications, now seen as regulated infrastructure by boards and exec teams, central to governance and operational resilience."

"Our reusable identity wallet is perfectly aligned with their embedded digital signature product and with FNZ as a shared client and platform, there's a huge amount of value we can jointly deliver to their client base, supporting seamless and embedded investor onboarding experiences."

Josif Grace, Founder and CEO of Legado, said: "Amiqus has been a peer with us amongst scaleups based in Edinburgh and connected via Fintech Scotland for more than a decade, and they're ahead of the curve in areas like AML. We can't wait to begin working with Callum and his team on strategic opportunities that will benefit both companies and provide significant shared value for our clients."

Niall Monteith, Head of UK Proposition at FNZ, said: "There are few processes as important as onboarding a new customer in financial services, balancing a truly frictionless experience with the highest standards of compliance and oversight. Having worked with both Amiqus and Legado through the FNZ venture partnership, I've seen firsthand the impact of their solutions. Together, they bring a compelling combination of capabilities across identity verification, AML, regulated communications and electronic signing. I'm excited to see how this collaboration develops to deliver a more innovative, integrated approach to onboarding, verification and document completion for regulated firms across the UK."

For more information on Legado, please visit: https://www.joinlegado.com/

For more information on Amiqus, please visit: https://amiqus.co/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629106849/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nick Freer

nick@freerconsultancy.com