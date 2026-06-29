RiNG Energy, Inc.: Ring Energy Joins Russell 3000 Index

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective when the U.S. market opens on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 Indexes marks an important milestone for Ring Energy. We believe this recognition will increase our visibility within the institutional investor community and broaden ownership of our shares. We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and driving long-term value for our stockholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is a growth oriented independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in The Woodlands, Texas, engaged in oil and natural gas development, production, acquisition, and exploration activities currently focused in the Permian Basin of Texas. Its drilling operations target the oil and liquids rich producing formations in the Northwest Shelf and the Central Basin Platform, in the Permian Basin in Texas.

For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company's strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Sonu Singh Johl

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: 281-397-3699

Email: IR@ringenergy.com