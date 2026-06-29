Eco Minerals, Inc.: Eco Minerals Announces Confidential Submission of a Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed Initial Public Offering

MT. PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Eco Minerals, Inc. (formerly known as Deep Sea Rare Minerals Inc.)("Eco Minerals"), a U.S.-based company focused on subsea mineral exploration activities, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Eco Minerals, Inc.

Eco Minerals is a U.S.-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and potential development of subsea mineral resources. Eco Minerals has submitted a NOAA application and conducted exploration and engineering activities related to polymetallic nodule resources in areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to Eco Minerals' plan to conduct the proposed initial public offering of its common stock, which is based on current expectations. The forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing Eco Minerals' views as of any subsequent date, and Eco Minerals undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: ECOM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eco-minerals-announces-confidential-submission-of-a-draft-registration-statement-1183350