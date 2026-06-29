Spanish energy company Iberdrola has inaugurated the Fenix photovoltaic plant, a 243 MW facility located in the Sicilian provinces of Catania and Enna. With the commissioning of the project, Iberdrola surpasses the previous largest operating photovoltaic plant in Italy, a 170 MW project located in Viterbo in the Lazio region, which had set the national benchmark for utility-scale PV capacity until now. The Fenix plant is located in the municipalities of Centuripe, Paternò and Belpasso and has an annual generation capacity of around 400 GWh. The electricity produced is largely intended for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...