Germany-based solar tracker developer Sunoyster Systems has presented a new lightweight solar module for rooftop applications at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, last week. The PVbondi module features a power output of 450 W and an efficiency of 22.2%. The glass-glass design incorporates 96 monocrystalline solar cells. It measures 1,780 mm × 1,153 mm × 48 mm, keeping it below the two-square-meter threshold. The datasheet lists a weight of approximately 24 kg and a bifaciality of around 80%. The module is designed for an operating temperature range of -40 C to 85 C, with a temperature coefficient ...

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