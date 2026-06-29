Pacific Defense, a non-traditional defense contractor and leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission systems integration, announced it has received a contract award from the U.S. Army Program Manager Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) for the CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) Block 2 plug-in-card (PIC) development program.

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U.S. Army Block 2 APNT Plug In Card, built by Pacific Defense, is a rugged, The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)-aligned 3U VPX card designed to provide resilient navigation and precise timing in contested and GPS-degraded environments. The product fuses data from multiple sources-including GPS, alternative navigation signals, inertial sensors, and platform vehicle data-to maintain reliable position and timing awareness when traditional GNSS signals are disrupted or denied.

The award builds on years of APNT development at Pacific Defense through internal investment, prior US Government contracts, and extensive collaboration with government and industry partners. Under the effort, Pacific Defense will design, build, and test an enhanced version of its Block 1 APNT PIC aligned to CMFF program requirements, with delivery of initial prototype quantities to support U.S. Army system integration and test activities.

As GPS threats become increasingly complex and persistent, military platforms require resilient and rapidly adaptable PNT solutions capable of operating in contested and degraded environments. Pacific Defense developed its APNT product line to address this challenge through a modular open architecture designed to integrate GPS and non-GPS sources while enabling rapid technology insertion across modern mission systems.

The Block 2 APNT PIC is a rugged, The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)-aligned 3U VPX card designed to provide resilient navigation and precise timing in contested and GPS-degraded environments. The product fuses data from multiple sources-including GPS, alternative navigation signals, inertial sensors, and platform vehicle data-to maintain reliable position and timing awareness when traditional GNSS signals are disrupted or denied.

"Our APNT PIC products are designed from the outset to operate in contested environments and to evolve quickly as new technologies emerge, ensuring soldiers retain mission effectiveness when GPS is degraded or denied," said Mike Repko, General Manager, APNT Programs at Pacific Defense. "This award reflects our commitment to helping our customers solve the assured PNT problem and advancing standards-based MOSA solutions that can be rapidly integrated and deployed across operational platforms."

While initially focused on mounted U.S. Army ground and aviation platforms, the Block 2 APNT solution has broad applicability across U.S. and allied airborne, ground, and maritime systems, missions and operating domains. Its compact form factor, low SWaP profile, and scalable architecture enable rapid integration into next-generation mission systems requiring trusted PNT data for autonomy, communications, electronic warfare and precision operations.

The contract consists of a multi-phase and multi-year program. Primary work locations include Cedar Rapids IA, Mukilteo WA, Sunnyvale CA and El Segundo CA.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open systems transformation necessary to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense leverages Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) standards to deliver innovative, adaptable technology that enables faster response to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

For more information contact:

Kent Mader info@pacific-defense.com