Rystad Energy AS: Rystad Energy launches Spektra: the next-generation market intelligence platform, shaped by the clients who use it

New AI-native platform draws on 20+ years of proprietary energy data and was built and refined through a pilot program with 78 client companies

Oslo, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rystad Energy, a leading independent energy intelligence company, today announced the launch of Spektra, an entirely new AI-native platform that enables energy professionals to access, analyze and share energy data faster and more intuitively than ever. Web-based, lightning fast and designed around real-world advanced workflows, Spektra brings every Rystad Energy dataset into a single collaborative workspace, eliminating friction across the entire research process.

Energy professionals who rely on market intelligence have long faced familiar frustrations: data spread across multiple tools, slow load times and interfaces not built around how analysts, traders and financial decision-makers actually work. The time-cost of these inefficiencies is real but often unrealized - and Spektra is built to change that. With built-in AI and API capabilities, and seamless integration with tools like Copilot, ChatGPT and Claude via open MCP standards, it has never been easier to access Rystad Energy's world-class data.

"Reliable decision-making starts with better data and powerful tools. Spektra brings both of those qualities together in an intelligent platform that is fast, flexible and tailored to real workflows. It draws on 20 years of proprietary data, and integrated AI features allow users to interrogate our data in entirely new ways. The result is a platform that will help professionals navigate the future of energy with ease," said Jarand Rystad, founder and CEO of Rystad Energy.

Spektra was developed and refined in close collaboration with our clients, including 78 of the world's leading energy companies, financial institutions and government agencies. Spektra runs entirely in the browser, meaning no installation or IT dependencies, and it works seamlessly across laptops, tablets and on mobile.

Workspaces can incorporate multiple datasets and are shared by link, enabling easier collaboration and eliminating the need to switch between tools. Built on more than 20 years of independent research, Spektra draws on one of the energy sector's most comprehensive data universes, including 85,000 oil and gas fields, more than 2 million wells, 200,000+ power and renewables assets, and 15,000+ data centers, all independently sourced and verified.

Feedback from users during the pilot phase was highly enthusiastic, with the platform's enhanced speed, stability and ease of use the most consistently cited improvements. Once users tried Spektra, many said there was no going back.

"Interactive and straightforward," Middle East national oil company

"This is the holy grail," global investment bank

"Very user-friendly - I was able to learn how to navigate the platform in just a few minutes," Fortune 500 industrial company

Today's beta launch is another step in the broader evolution of how clients interact with Rystad Energy. In addition to powerful web-based workspaces, Spektra comes with MCP connectors and an API gateway, giving clients the flexibility to consume and integrate capabilities in the way that works best for their role, team and organization. Spektra launches with our conversational AI tool, AskRystad, integrated directly into the platform, allowing users to query our datasets through a natural-language interface. Spektra is now available to all clients in beta, with the full commercial launch set for 20 August 2026, during Rystad Energy Innovate.

Spektra is available to all Rystad Energy clients starting today. For more information, visit https://www.rystadenergy.com/ai-innovation-story

About Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is a leading independent energy intelligence company dedicated to helping clients navigate the future of energy. By providing high-quality data and thought leadership, our international team empowers businesses, governments and organizations to make well-informed decisions.

Our extensive portfolio of products and solutions covers all aspects of global energy fundamentals, spanning every corner of the oil and gas industry, the renewable energy sector, clean technologies, supply chains, and power markets. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with an expansive global network, our data, analysis, advisory, and education services provide clients a competitive edge in the market.

For more information, visit www.rystadenergy.com.

Media contact

Elliot Busby

VP, Head of Media & Communications

Rystad Energy

media@rystadenergy.com

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