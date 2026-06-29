Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") completes the acquisition and starts production of 46 new homes in Nacka, south of Stockholm. Sales are ongoing and occupancy is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028.

The project, called Podium, consists of two slatted houses with an architecture that is adapted to the existing older buildings. The size of the apartments varies between 2-6 rooms, all with generous ceiling heights and nice views. The apartments at the top of the houses are duplex apartments with their own roof terraces. The homes are located in a popular area close to a lake, green areas and services.

The architects are Bergkrantz Brensén Arkitekter and the project is being built according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. The project is being built as a shared contract with Besqab's own site management. Estimated occupancy from the second quarter of 2028.

Magnus Andersson, CEO at Besqab:

"We are happy to be able to add another project to our ongoing production. Podium is an incredibly nice project with high living qualities combined with proximity to both Nackareservatet, Skurusundet and Ektorp Centrum."

Read more about the project here: https://www.besqab.se/stockholm/nacka/podium/

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58

Christina Durling, Head of Communication, e: christina.durling@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 26

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se