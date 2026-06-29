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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:22 Uhr
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Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 to Present a "Digital Feast"

BEIJING, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the press conference for Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 (GDEC 2026) held on June 25, the conference will take place from July 2 to 5. Under the theme "Building Digital-Friendly Cities -- Digital Intelligence without Boundaries," it will focus on core issues in key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital governance, and data elements. With nearly 40 high-level delegations and over 1,000 distinguished guests from around the world, the conference aims to promote the sharing of digital innovation achievements and mutual trust in digital governance, presenting a brand-new digital feast to the global audience.

It is known that this year's conference has upgraded to a "1+1+N" framework, comprising one opening ceremony, one main forum -- the Global Dialogue on Building Digital-Friendly Cities -- and N thematic forums, along with a year-round series of activities.

During the main session, over 50 thematic forums will be held, closely focusing on two core tracks: "Industrial Digitalization" and "AI+". These forums will cover key areas across the entire chain, including international digital trade and economy, digital talent cultivation, marketization of data elements, global digital governance, and future frontier industries, creating a one-stop exchange platform covering policies, technologies, industries, and capital.

The conference will launch a "first-launch and debut" release platform, concentrating on key fields such as AI large models, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing. It will showcase a number of new technologies and products from both domestic and international sources, including world models, humanoid robots, and full-stack self-developed simulation technologies, promoting the global application of advanced technologies.

At the same time, the conference will also feature a Digital Economy Experience Week, creating a themed digital "trend" market at Beijing's Longfu Temple district, which uses digital twin technology to integrate online and offline consumption scenarios. The conference has planned specialized digital culture and tourism routes such as the "Yizhuang Humanoid Robot Industry Tour" and the "Chaoyang Culture-Sports Digital-Intelligence Integration Tour," allowing the public to experience the achievements of the digital economy up close. In addition, the conference will include special events and activities such as the AIGC for Future Global Challenge and the Digital Economy Industry Expo, offering an immersive experience that combines conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and shows.

Liu Weiliang, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, stated that this year's conference is committed to enhancing its international presence and global resource connectivity, striving to promote deeper and broader international cooperation with a more open attitude and more pragmatic measures.

Source: Global Digital Economy Conference 2026



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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