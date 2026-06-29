Purchase price of approximately $2.47 million

Second of four previously announced letters of intent (LOIs) converted into a definitive agreement

On closing, expected to increase PharmaCorp's store count to 16 pharmacies, assuming completion of previously announced acquisitions

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - PHARMACORP RX INC. (TSXV: PCRX) ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform for pharmacist-led community pharmacy ownership, today announced that it entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated June 26, 2026 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of a PharmaChoice bannered pharmacy located in Western Canada (the "Acquisition").

"This transaction reflects the continued execution of our acquisition strategy and demonstrates our ability to convert previously announced LOIs into definitive agreements," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp. "The pharmacy we are acquiring has a strong operating foundation, an established patient base, and a transition plan that aligns well with our pharmacist-led operating model."

Further to PharmaCorp's acquisition pipeline update announced on April 30, 2026, in which the Corporation disclosed four non-binding LOIs in additional pharmacy acquisitions (the "Previously Announced LOIs"), this Acquisition represents the second of those four Previously Announced LOIs to be converted into a definitive share purchase agreement.

Upon completion of the Acquisition, and assuming completion of the previously announced eight-store acquisition in Eastern Canada and the previously announced Ontario acquisition, PharmaCorp is expected to operate 16 community pharmacies in Canada.

The eight-store acquisition in Eastern Canada remains on track to close in early July 2026 and the Ontario acquisition remains on track to close in late July 2026.

Further Details Of The Acquisition

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisition announced today is approximately $2,470,000, subject to customary adjustments (the "Purchase Price"), and is expected to be funded using the Corporation's existing cash resources.

The Acquisition is expected to close in late July, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

The Acquisition is consistent with PharmaCorp's acquisition framework and broader capital allocation strategy, including its disciplined approach to valuation, integration and long-term growth.

The pharmacy's current owner is expected to assist with transition planning following closing. PharmaCorp also anticipates that an existing staff pharmacist will assume the role of managing pharmacist, supporting continuity of patient care, preservation of local relationships and integration into the PharmaCorp platform.

Two remaining Previously Announced LOIs continue to progress through due diligence and definitive documentation. PharmaCorp continues to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities across Canada in accordance with its disciplined acquisition framework.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banners. PharmaCorp currently operates six PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. PharmaCorp is committed to seamless transitions that protect pharmacy owners' legacies and continue serving their communities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the potential Acquisition, including the potential to integrate the Acquisition efficiently while maintaining strong local relationships and operating performance, the potential closing of and closing date for the Acquisition, the funding for the Acquisition consisting of the Corporation's existing cash resources; the remaining non-binding LOIs including the expectation that the proposed acquisition under the remaining non-binding LOIs (the "Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions") will close over the next two quarters, subject to customary conditions, the consideration for the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the execution of a definitive agreement for the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected terms of the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected conditions (including due diligence) and satisfaction of those conditions for the completion of the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the Remaining Potential LOI Acquisitions reflecting continued sourcing momentum through the Corporation's network and expanding acquisition pipeline and the Corporation's disciplined approach to accretive growth, targeting independent pharmacy assets aligned with its operating model and integration capabilities and the expectations that the Remaining Potential LOI Acquisitions will support EBITDA growth through operational efficiencies, centralized systems and procurement leverage; the Corporation's disciplined approach to valuation, integration, and long-term value creation; the increasing number of acquisition opportunities the Corporation is seeing; the Corporation continuing to evaluate additional capital opportunities to support its growth strategy as its acquisition pipeline expands; the Corporation's focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation's strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise; the Corporation's intention to continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the completion of previously announced acquisitions, including the Acquisition, the eight store acquisitions in Eastern Canada and the Ontario Acquisition; the receipt of all required approvals and consents for the closing of the Acquisition; the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions in relation to the Acquisition; the availability of using existing cash resources to fund the Acquisition; the execution of a definitive agreement for the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the completion of satisfactory due diligence on the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions and the satisfaction of typical closing conditions for the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the receipt of all required approvals for the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions, including any board approvals or third party consents; market acceptance of the Remaining Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the continued supply of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to Corporation; and the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303248

Source: PharmaCorp RX Inc.