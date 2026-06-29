Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Expands IP Protection and Business Development Activities in Japan

Bolsters Japan Market Expansion, Strategic Collaborations and Demand for Scalable Recombinant Protein Solutions

JUPITER, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) ("Dyadic" or the "Company"), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of scalable microbial protein production platforms for use across life sciences, food, nutrition, industrial, and biopharmaceutical sectors, today announced that the Japan Patent Office has allowed claims covering its proprietary Thermothelomyces heterothallica recombinant protein expression technology.

The Japan Patent Office allowed claims covering novel aspects of Dyadic's proprietary Thermothelomyces heterothallica recombinant protein expression technology. This milestone adds significant protection to the Company's expanding global intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the strength of Dyadic's differentiated C1 and Dapibus microbial production platforms.

"This patent represents an important milestone in our strategy to expand Dyadic's intellectual property position and commercial opportunities in one of the world's most advanced biotechnology markets," said Joe Hazelton, Dyadic's President and Chief Operating Officer.

As part of its international growth strategy, Dyadic engaged Intralink, a leading international business development and market expansion firm, to support expansion efforts in Japan and other key markets. These efforts have generated targeted engagement opportunities with prospective partners, customers, and collaborators across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food, nutrition, life sciences, cosmetics, and industrial sectors. Mr. Hazelton is scheduled to meet with several high-potential existing and prospective partners during a business development visit in early July.

Japan is a strategic market for Dyadic, recognized for its leadership in regenerative medicine, biologics manufacturing, precision fermentation, advanced bioprocessing, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and nutrition technologies, and life sciences innovation. The Company believes its enhanced intellectual property protection, Intralink's local business development support, and planned in-country engagements position Dyadic to capitalize on growing demand for scalable recombinant protein solutions.

"As we continue transforming Dyadic into a recombinant protein solutions company, expanding our presence in key global biotechnology markets is an important component of our long-term growth strategy," added Mr. Hazelton. "Our collaboration with Intralink has accelerated business development efforts in Japan and helped establish meaningful discussions with organizations seeking flexible, scalable, and cost-effective protein production solutions."

Dyadic's proprietary C1 and Dapibus expression platforms are designed to enable rapid, scalable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins across multiple high-growth markets. Through commercial products, technology licensing, custom development, and strategic collaborations, the Company supports customers developing applications ranging from life sciences, food and nutrition, cosmetics to industrial enzymes, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics.

Dyadic believes its strengthened intellectual property portfolio, expanding commercial capabilities, growing network of strategic partners, and increasing international business development activities position the Company to address rising growing global demand for recombinant protein and support its long-term growth strategy.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that aims to develop and commercialize scalable, non-animal protein production platforms to meet growing global demand across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-value proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's proprietary Dapibus and C1 expression systems support rapid, cost-effective, and flexible manufacturing.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words "expect," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "project," "may," "might," "potential," or "continue" and other similar terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Dyadic International, Inc., and its subsidiaries caution readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the current views of our management with respect to our operations, results of operations and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Dyadic's control. These factors include, but are not limited to (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and (xii) other factors discussed in Dyadic's publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, as amended on April 30, 2026, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com