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WKN: A40CAW | ISIN: US35952H7008 | Ticker-Symbol: FEY
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 14:17
23,120 Euro
+10,04 % +2,110
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUELCELL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUELCELL ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,07023,40014:23
23,07023,44014:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FuelCell Energy, Inc.: FuelCell Energy Secures $49 Million in EXIM Financing to Advance U.S. Clean Energy Exports

DANBURY, Conn., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) announced that the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) approved a financing package on June 23, 2026, of $49 million to be disbursed in two tranches.

The first tranche, expected to disburse on June 30, 2026, provides the company with net proceeds of approximately $22 million after financing fees and customary expenses and reserves to support the delivery of five 2.8-megawatt (MW) FuelCell Energy Blocks to Gyeonggi Green Energy (GGE) in South Korea. With nearly 60 MW of installed capacity, GGE's site is among the largest fuel cell installations in the world and serves as an important example of distributed utility-scale clean energy deployment. A second tranche is expected to be disbursed in October 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

EXIM structured the financing under its loan guarantee program and arranged with Private Export Funding Corporation (PEFCO), supporting the export of American clean energy technology to international markets. It builds upon FuelCell Energy's prior EXIM-supported financing completed in 2024 and 2025 and reflects continued support for the company's export of U.S.-manufactured clean energy technology.

"EXIM's approval validates the strength of this project, our partnership with Gyeonggi Green Energy, FuelCell Energy's business plan, and our ability to deliver distributed utility-scale clean power globally," said Michael Bishop, FuelCell Energy's Chief Financial Officer. "This financing adds non-dilutive capital to support growth and provides added flexibility as we invest in scaling manufacturing capacity, pursuing strategic opportunities in global power markets and mirroring our distributed utility scale solutions to AI factories and data centers."

FuelCell Energy manufactures its clean, baseload fuel cell technology in Torrington, Conn., supporting domestic manufacturing, U.S. supply chains, and skilled American jobs. The transaction aligns with EXIM's mission to support U.S. manufacturing, exports, and global competitiveness. Approximately 90% of the content in FuelCell Energy Blocks is sourced from the United States.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is an American clean energy technology company delivering continuous, scalable baseload power for mission critical applications globally. The company's fuel cell systems generate electricity directly at the point of use, enabling reliable, low emissions power for data centers, industrial facilities, utilities, and distributed generation customers. FuelCell Energy delivers commercially proven, modular, utility-scale systems-backed by global fuel cell deployments approaching one gigawatt. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

Contact:

Media Relations
kblomquist@fce.com

Investor Relations
ir@fce.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.