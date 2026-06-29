Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3)("Nord" or the "Company") is pleased to report the analytical results from hole CS-21-73W3. Photos of the CS-21-73W3 silver intercept were disclosed June 2, 2026 and are included again below. This intercept lies approximately 25 metres up-dip and to the south of the CS-21-73W1 intercept - which graded 2,848 g/t silver over 6.65 metres (including 61,389 g/t over 0.30 metres), reported June 2, 2026 - and provides a direct extension of the Robinson high-grade silver vein system (see longitudinal section in Figure 2).

Assay Results - Hole CS-21-73W3

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/ton) Co (%) Cu (%) Ni (%) CS-21-73W3 433.5 434.4 0.9 395.5 11.5 0.02 0.01 0.01 including 434.1 434.4 0.3 1,106.8 32.3 0.04 0.01 0.01 CS-21-73W3 480.8 481.4 0.6 13,620.4 397.3 1.84 0.10 0.21 including 481.1 481.4 0.3 25,803.2 752.7 3.60 0.18 0.40

Table 1: Collar of hole CS-21-73W3 is located at 520942.9E, 5279474.5N UTM NAD83, Zone 17 with 053.50 Azimuth dipping at -60.50. Wedge 3 was placed at 247.0m downhole. The vein intercepted at 434.2m is approximately 1cm true width; the vein intercepted at 480.8m is approximately 5cm true width. Reported intervals in the tables above are downhole core lengths.

Intercept - Hole CS-21-73W3

The results reported here are from this mineralized silver-cobalt intercept in hole CS-21-73W3 (see Figure 1 and the longitudinal section in Figure 2), a wedge also drilled from mother hole CS-21-73. This hole, designed to test the intersection of two distinct silver veins, intersected mineralization 25 metres up-dip and southward of CS-21-73W1, giving another strong extension to the known Castle East high-grade silver vein system.

At 480.8 metres downhole, the drill intersected a 5cm true thickness vein consisting of native silver with a dendritic texture as well as cobalt arsenide mineralization in a calcite matrix. The silver and cobalt mineralization is uniformly distributed within the vein. Native silver in fine stringers can also be seen adjacent and perpendicular to the vein.

Additional mineralized intervals were logged between 465 and 504 metres, with carbonate veins carrying mostly cobalt arsenide mineralization at varying concentrations. Minor carbonate veins at 439.0 metres and at 504.35 metres each carried silver alongside the cobalt. Taken together, these intervals point to silver-cobalt mineralization persisting over a meaningful vertical range in this part of the Castle East system. At this time, only the higher-grade veins have returned analyses. Additional results will be reported once received and reviewed.





Figure 1: Close-up pictures of native silver and cobalt arsenide mineralization vein and native silver-filled fractures adjacent to vein in hole CS-21-73W3 at 480.8 metres downhole; 5 cm true width. Photo 1 - Calcite vein hosting native silver with cobalt arsenide mineralization at 480.8 metres downhole in CS-21-73W3.

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Drilling Update

The wedges drilled from the CS-21-73 parent hole have been significant vectors in expanding the known silver and cobalt mineralization in the Robinson zone. While further exploration on this panel will continue, the drill is currently exploring areas along historic property boundaries where Nord can now explore across those boundaries where past production occurred. Drilling continues to advance within the 5,000-metre phase announced in May - part of the broader 30,000-metre program at the enlarged Castle-Gowganda Property. Phase I, at roughly 4,800 metres, has extended the mineralized panel of the Robinson Vein in the area where it intersects the Big Silver Vein.





Figure 2: Longitudinal section on Robinson High Grade area with new intersection pierce points.

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Upcoming catalysts: Additional holes are planned as the current phase of drilling continues. The Company expects to provide further results as they become available.

Management Commentary

"When we published the photographs of this vein on June 2, the core made the case; these assays put the numbers to it," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "Hole CS-21-73W3 returned native silver alongside cobalt arsenide, with cobalt running at a notably higher grade than the W1 intercept we reported earlier this month, roughly twenty-five metres further up-dip and to the south - a continuous extension of the same high-grade system. We also logged silver- and cobalt-bearing veins across nearly forty vertical metres, which tells us the structure remains open in the directions we have tested. With title now held across all the area leases, we can drill the boundaries that fragmented ownership kept closed, and every metre of this character feeds two things at once: the resource update we are working toward and the critical-minerals position that Nord's processing infrastructure was built to capture."

QAQC

The drilling campaign and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Laurentia Exploration Inc. All core in this program is NQ sized drill core. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration Inc. The core samples were cut in two with a rock saw. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. The quality assurance and quality control protocol includes the insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards by Swastika Laboratories Ltd. during the analytical process. Silver values are determined by aqua regia digestion with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (AR-AAS), except for samples containing significant native silver, which are analyzed by fire assay with metallic screening due to the presence of visible silver, with a gravimetric finish. Copper, zinc, cobalt, and nickel values are determined by aqua regia digestion with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (AR-AAS).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the potential for mineralization to extend across historic property boundaries; the planned drilling program, its targets, and objectives; the anticipated resource update and a future production plan; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings; the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy; and the anticipated benefits of Ontario's regulatory and funding frameworks.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.