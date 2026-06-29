New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Global technology firm Suffescom Solutions has expanded its Real Estate Tokenization Development Services with token issuance, smart contract orchestration, compliance integration, asset lifecycle management, and real-time reporting.

The expanded service suite enables enterprises to build digital asset systems where property ownership is recorded on a blockchain, transactions execute automatically through smart contracts, and settlement is supported through real-time infrastructure.

Real estate tokenization process from asset to digital token

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The framework introduces five modular capabilities designed for high-throughput tokenization systems:

Token Issuance & Asset Structuring: Investors can hold fractional shares of a property as digital tokens, with ownership rules and compliance logic built in from the start. Smart Contract Orchestration: Dividend payments, ownership transfers, and asset redemptions execute automatically based on predefined rules, with no manual processing required. Regulatory & Compliance Integration: KYC/AML checks, identity verification, and access controls run within the platform to meet regulatory requirements for organizations looking to develop an RWA tokenization platform. Asset Lifecycle Management: Every stage of a tokenized property, from first issuance through active trading, yield distribution, and final redemption, is tracked and managed in one system. Data Synchronization & Reporting: Asset valuations update in real time, with full audit trails and reconciliation tools built in for institutional-scale operations.

"Our focus is to build institutional-grade infrastructure that simplifies real estate tokenization while ensuring compliance and transparency across global markets," said Gurpreet Singh Walia, CEO of Suffescom Solutions.

"As digital assets mature, we see strong demand for systems that bridge traditional real estate with blockchain-powered ownership models."

The service expansion supports enterprise use cases across fractional property ownership, smart contract-based rental yield distribution, and white-label tokenization platform integration.

"Real estate has historically been one of the most illiquid asset classes. Tokenization changes that by giving investors access to fractional ownership and secondary market trading without the friction of traditional property transactions," Walia adds.

To learn more about Suffescom Solutions and its services, please visit https://www.suffescom.com.

About Suffescom Solutions

Suffescom Solutions is a global technology company specializing in AI-based, blockchain, and software solutions for fintech, real estate, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. Founded more than 13 years ago, the company has recorded 500M+ app downloads worldwide and serves a network of 1,200+ global clients.

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Source: DesignRush