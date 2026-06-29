EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

Siebert Expands Into Tokenized Securities Through tZERO's End-to-End Digital Markets Infrastructure



29.06.2026 / 13:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Muriel Siebert & Co. Selects tZERO's Full-stack Platform to Support Issuance, Onboarding, Custody, Trading Infrastructure, and Lifecycle Management for Digital Securities NEW YORK, NY - June 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, today announced that Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC , one of Wall Street's most recognized broker-dealers with a ~$20 billion wealth management and institutional distribution reach, has selected tZERO's end-to-end digital securities infrastructure to support its expansion into tokenized securities. The collaboration represents Siebert's entry into the rapidly growing market for blockchain-based securities through tZERO's regulated technology and broker-dealer ecosystem. Through the relationship, tZERO will provide the full technology and regulated infrastructure stack supporting Siebert's digital securities initiative - from investor onboarding and compliance through issuance support, custody, secondary market infrastructure, and ongoing lifecycle services. The implementation demonstrates how established financial institutions can leverage tZERO's integrated infrastructure rather than building proprietary digital asset capabilities from scratch. The first offering supported by this collaboration will be Streamex Ltd.'s offering of GLDY, a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security developed by Streamex Corp. , a technology company focused on bringing commodity markets on-chain through tokenization. The private placement, utilizing Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, provides accredited investors with access to a tokenized gold investment through the familiar experience of working with a traditional broker, acting as a placement agent, while benefiting from regulated blockchain-based market infrastructure. "I am delighted to partner with Siebert. Traditional financial institutions increasingly recognize that tokenized securities require more than blockchain technology - they require turnkey regulated market infrastructure," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "We built tZERO to provide that complete, independent foundation, enabling leading firms like Siebert to enter digital markets through a single, integrated platform that combines issuance, brokerage, custody, trading infrastructure and compliance." "Siebert has always moved forward by helping more people access opportunity in the markets," said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert. "Tokenized securities represent an important evolution in how investors and issuers can connect, but the opportunity only works when innovation is matched with regulation, transparency, and trust. Our relationship with tZERO gives us the infrastructure to enter this market with discipline, while building for where financial markets are headed." Unlike point solutions that address only one aspect of digital asset markets or operate in closed-loop environments, tZERO provides a comprehensive infrastructure platform designed to support the complete lifecycle of tokenized securities. Services include: Investor onboarding and compliance

Identity verification and KYC

Issuance support

Broker-dealer services

Custody of tokenized securities

Secondary market infrastructure

Clearing and settlement capabilities

Transfer agent services By utilizing tZERO's infrastructure, Siebert can offer digital securities capabilities while relying on an established, regulated technology stack built specifically for blockchain-enabled capital markets. The announcement further underscores growing institutional adoption of tokenized securities infrastructure as established financial firms seek compliant pathways into digital capital markets. MEDIA CONTACTS

tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC

Stefano Marrone, CMO

smarrone@siebert.com About Siebert Financial Corp. Siebert Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services company offering investment products and services through its broker-dealer subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. Siebert oversees approximately $20 billion in assets under management and serves a broad base of retail, wealth management, and institutional clients across the United States. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. The GLDY token referenced in this press release will be offered and sold by Streamex Ltd. in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to verified "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

News Source: tZERO





29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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